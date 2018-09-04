Gabby Raye's Opens At Former Coffee Cakes Location

David and Julie King opened their second restaurant location in Warren Tuesday, September 4, 2018 as they opened the new venture of Gabby Raye's at the location of what was formerly Coffee Cakes inside Mane Event Furniture.
The Kings still own and operate Simple Simon's Pizza in Warren, but the new addition of Gabby Raye's adds another dimension to their entrepreneurial quest. Gabby Raye's is continuing to serve the staple products such as soup, salad, and sweet treats that Coffee Cake's offered, but the menu is significantly expanded, with plans to implement more items in the future.
They are now open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and have a nice selection of coffees and teas to choose from.
The Kings still own and operate Simple Simon's Pizza in Warren, but the new addition of Gabby Raye's adds another dimension to their entrepreneurial quest. Gabby Raye's is continuing to serve the staple products such as soup, salad, and sweet treats that Coffee Cake's offered, but the menu is significantly expanded, with plans to implement more items in the future.
They are now open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and have a nice selection of coffees and teas to choose from.
No comments:
Post a Comment