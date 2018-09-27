Health Coalition & Health Fair Meetings Set

The Bradley County Health Fair Committee is scheduled to meet October 11th at 11:00 A.M. in the conference room of the Brunson Complex located at 204 N. Bragg Street. Immediately following will be a meeting of the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition, beginning at 12:00 noon. Groups and individuals are invited to take part. Any one interested is welcome to attend.
Lunch will not be served, but everyone is welcomed to bring their lunch and eat during either meeting.
