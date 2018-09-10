Monday, September 10, 2018

Hermit Huddle Reunion to Be Held in October

The Hermit Huddle Reunion for former students, eachers, employees, and friends will be held in the Hermitage Community Center Saturday, October 6.  The doors will open at 10:00 a.m., and lunch will begin at noon.  The cost is $15 per person and should be prepaid by September 30.

Everyone is asked to share pictures, yearbooks, and old memories.

Contact Ronnie Bethea 501-951-1125, Dona Greene Smith 870-820-4285, Bettye Belin Mann 870-820-0650.   Send money and info to Hermit Huddle, 108 Highway 160 East, Hermitage, AR . 71671.
