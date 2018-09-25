Most people alive today in Warren and Bradley County have some knowledge of the Bradley Lumber Company, the Southern Lumber Company and the fact that both eventually were purchased by Potlatch, now PotlatchDeltic. The mills have been and remain a vital part of the economy of this community.
Back in 1902 there was another major lumber manufacturer in Warren. It was the Arkansas Lumber Company, owned by the Rittenhouse and Embree interest of Chicago. The mill was located in Warren in 1902 and operated for 25 years, till it closed for good in 1928.
Jack Scobey, President of the Bradley County Genealogy, presented the program Sunday afternoon in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum. The program was the history of the Arkansas Lumber Company. He had a lot of historical information and pictures from an issue of "The Eagle Democrat" from 1988. According to Mr. Scobey the plant site covered the area bordered by Martin Street on the east, Central Street on the south, Etheridge Street on the west and Sturgis Street to the north. Some of the pictures indicated that log ponds were south of Central on the sites that now house the Power House Church of God In Christ and Union Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Scobey had a picture of the two main executives of the company, C.J. Mansfield and C. A. Derby. He reported that word was that when the mill closed for good, the mill whistle blue for hours until the steam was all used up. The Whistle was called the "Wild Cat" by the public.
The Arkansas owned and logged 85,000 acres of timberland, and once it was cut over, they shut down the mill and ceased to exist. This was prior to Mr. W. R. Warner coming to Warren to work for the Southern and later Potlatch, and beginning the process of replanting the forest in a way to manage and maintain a continued supply of logs.
Included among the pictures of the Arkansas Mill site were, homes in the area, the company office and company store, various parts of the plant and a picture of the W & O V Rail Station which still exists and is being renovated by the city of Warren as an historical building in Warren. The rail depot will be made available for both public and private use. Originally the railroad was jointly owned by Southern and Arkansas lumber companies with W. S. Hobbs as general manager. Mr. Scobey stated that in the mid 1950's the warehouse for the depot was home to a Falstaff Beer distributor. This was prior to Bradley county being voted dry by the voters in 1954. After the vote, legal action was ongoing for about two years and the county went dry in 1956.
The presentation was very informative and those present asked a number of questions and discussed the current residences and businesses that now occupy the site of the Arkansas Lumber Company. One of the main topics was the large concrete structure on the west side of the Westside Medical Complex, formerly Westside School, that has stood these many years. it was part of the Lumber Company. Legion says that efforts were made to remove it by blowing it up, but all efforts were unsuccessful. Many generations of school kids played in and around the structure while attending Westside.
Warren's history is timber and the Arkansas Lumber Company was an important part of that history, though it lasted only 25 years. Mr. Mansfield, who was the manager of the company was an important civic figure in Warren and donated the land to the City of Warren for the construction of the current Municipal Building on Myrtle Street.
Back in 1902 there was another major lumber manufacturer in Warren. It was the Arkansas Lumber Company, owned by the Rittenhouse and Embree interest of Chicago. The mill was located in Warren in 1902 and operated for 25 years, till it closed for good in 1928.
Jack Scobey, President of the Bradley County Genealogy, presented the program Sunday afternoon in the conference room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum. The program was the history of the Arkansas Lumber Company. He had a lot of historical information and pictures from an issue of "The Eagle Democrat" from 1988. According to Mr. Scobey the plant site covered the area bordered by Martin Street on the east, Central Street on the south, Etheridge Street on the west and Sturgis Street to the north. Some of the pictures indicated that log ponds were south of Central on the sites that now house the Power House Church of God In Christ and Union Hill Baptist Church.
Mr. Scobey had a picture of the two main executives of the company, C.J. Mansfield and C. A. Derby. He reported that word was that when the mill closed for good, the mill whistle blue for hours until the steam was all used up. The Whistle was called the "Wild Cat" by the public.
The Arkansas owned and logged 85,000 acres of timberland, and once it was cut over, they shut down the mill and ceased to exist. This was prior to Mr. W. R. Warner coming to Warren to work for the Southern and later Potlatch, and beginning the process of replanting the forest in a way to manage and maintain a continued supply of logs.
Included among the pictures of the Arkansas Mill site were, homes in the area, the company office and company store, various parts of the plant and a picture of the W & O V Rail Station which still exists and is being renovated by the city of Warren as an historical building in Warren. The rail depot will be made available for both public and private use. Originally the railroad was jointly owned by Southern and Arkansas lumber companies with W. S. Hobbs as general manager. Mr. Scobey stated that in the mid 1950's the warehouse for the depot was home to a Falstaff Beer distributor. This was prior to Bradley county being voted dry by the voters in 1954. After the vote, legal action was ongoing for about two years and the county went dry in 1956.
The presentation was very informative and those present asked a number of questions and discussed the current residences and businesses that now occupy the site of the Arkansas Lumber Company. One of the main topics was the large concrete structure on the west side of the Westside Medical Complex, formerly Westside School, that has stood these many years. it was part of the Lumber Company. Legion says that efforts were made to remove it by blowing it up, but all efforts were unsuccessful. Many generations of school kids played in and around the structure while attending Westside.
Warren's history is timber and the Arkansas Lumber Company was an important part of that history, though it lasted only 25 years. Mr. Mansfield, who was the manager of the company was an important civic figure in Warren and donated the land to the City of Warren for the construction of the current Municipal Building on Myrtle Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment