Hospital Board Goes Over Finances In Detail

Members of the board of the Bradley County Medical Center spent a great amount of their monthly board meeting, Thursday, September 27th, discussing the state of the hospital's operating budget and the fact that a low volume of inpatient care is causing a strain on the hospital. CFO Brandon Gorman went over the financial report in detail, as he does each month. He pointed out that the number of patients using the hospital as inpatients was at an historical low in August. He state that while August is normally a very low month for usage, August, 2018 was extremely low. It was also noted that a decrease in payments by medicare has hurt and bad debts owed the hospital add to the problem. The numbers have been a trend over the past year.
Mr. Gorman stated there are bright spots. He indicated that the new doctors clinic is doing very well, physical therapy volumes are up and Home Health Care has experienced an increase in numbers. Several members, including Chairman Freddie Mobley, Kenneth McDougald and Lathern Hairston asked numerous questions. The hospital experienced a net loss of $430,000.00 in August while having some success in keeping overall expenses down. During CEO Steve Henson's report he noted that hospitals throughout the country and especially in Southeast Arkansas are experiencing the same issues as BCMC and he sees some signs of improvement but more work is needed to get volumes up. ER admissions are up, lab and radiology volumes are up and OB volumes are up for the year. Some additional revenue will come in at the end of the yea based upon actual cost to the hospital.
Mr. Henson announced that Dennen Cuthbertson will report to work next week as Public Relations Specialist for the hospital. He thinks this can and will help better expose the people of Warren, Bradley County and the surrounding area to the excellent services BCMC can provide. Mr. Henson also reported that April Wynne will be joining the hospital in late October as the new Lab Director. April lives in Warren.
The CEO mentioned several employees that are doing a good job and have gone beyond the call of duty recently in taking care of patients. He referred to Shaun Davis, Kesha Goudelock, Deb Green, Antwarn McGowan, Helen Newton, Paulette Tolefree and Terry Young.
Mr. Henson emphasized that deductions in revenue ( not being paid full cost for services by Medicare or private insurance ) is one of the major reasons for the hospital's financial struggles within the operations budget. This is an industry trend.
CNO Sarah Tucker gave her report. She said one of the biggest isues she faces is maintaining a sufficient number of nurses while volumes rise and fall. She indicated she will likely need to hire a few more nurses soon and those currently employed are doing good work.
The following medical staff appointments were approved:
*Michael Weiner, M.D., Pathology
*Kenneth Purvis, M.D., Emergency Medicine
*Lisa Faulkenberry, APN, Restorix
*Janice Brooks, M.D., RAPA
*Krishna Nalleballe, M.D., ARSAVES
*Jay Hinkle, M.D., ARSAVES
*William BArr, M.D., Emergency Medicine
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken upon returning to open session.
