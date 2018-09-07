News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
Friday, September 7, 2018
Jacks v Stuttgart Game Cancelled Due to Lightning
Tonight's game between the Warren Lumberjacks and Stuttgart Ricebirds has been cancelled. Fans and teams are on their way home. A number of games around the state have been ended due to lightning.
at
7:49 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment