Jersey and Hermitage Rural Fire Departments respond to fire on Hwy 160 W

At approximately 4:47 PM, Monday, September 17, Jersey Fire Department was called to a grass fire at 707 Highway 160 W near Jersey. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire spanning the landline at the rear of residence of Mr. Carl Holland along the shared property boundary between Mr. Holland and an out of town timber company. Approximately, one half acre burned totally. The fire was quickly extinguished with all trucks and personnel leaving the scene at approximately 6:10 PM.
Responding to the fire was 2 Jersey brush trucks, 4 Jersey Firefighters, 1 Hermitage Rural truck and 1 Hermitage Rural Firefighter.
Responding to the fire was 2 Jersey brush trucks, 4 Jersey Firefighters, 1 Hermitage Rural truck and 1 Hermitage Rural Firefighter.
No comments:
Post a Comment