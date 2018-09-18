Jersey Fire Department forges toward FFI and FFII Certification

A dedicated core of Jersey Volunteer Fire Department Firefighters continue to forge onward to the sought after goal of becoming Arkansas Certified Firefighters I and Firefighters ll . The journey began in January of 2018 with classes being taught roughly alternating Saturdays throughout the past year. The committed crew has logged and completed 192 class hours of instruction with the physical practicum and written exams to be conquered in late fall or winter of 2018. These designations will place Jersey Volunteer Fire Department as one of among only 10 Arkansas Volunteer Fire Departments throughout the state.
Also in 2018, Jersey Fire Department has received the designations of Jersey Firewise Fire District, Arkansas Firewise Community and Firewise USA Fire District. Recently, Jersey Firefighter and Jersey Firewise Coordinator Sheila Loomis was offered the position of Arkansas Firewise Specialist which included training, as well as interstate communication between Arkansas Firewise Communities and state Firewise Communities throughout the US.
Jersey Volunteer Fire Department is under the leadership of Fire chief Kenny Loomis, President Vaughn Fisher, Vice President Wayne Ederington and Secretary/CTO/ AFTA Instructor Sheila Loomis.
