Junior Auxiliary of Warren Makes Donation To Backpack Ministry

The Junior Auxiliary of Warren was very excited to make a monetary donation to the Warren Backpack Ministry. The reality that there were hungry children in our town caused Rhonda Williams, Deborah Jones(both pictured), Justin Beth Woodard and Cassidy Cathey(neither pictured) to take action. These ladies spend much of their extra time and money collecting and distributing backpacks filled with food for 83 students to take home each weekend. We are in awe of this ministry and are thrilled to be able to support such a meaningful and necessary cause.
Donation fo the Backpack Ministry can be dropped off at Brunson Elementary, Immanuel Baptist Church, or with a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Warren.
