Kimberly O'Dell to Reign Over Hermit Homecoming

|Front row left J'neira Holton, Queen Kimberly O'Dell, Maid of Honor De'ozjunae Preston. Back row left Arleigh Wolfe, Cindy Kaye Wilkerson, Bayleigh Ellis, Marley Robinson, Kaylee Roberts, Laini Barber, Ashlyn Belle Jordan, Genesis Garay
She will be escorted by Cade Wilkerson son of David and Gena Wilkerson of Hermitage.
Her attendants are Lasonie McKnight daughter of Tina Williams and Hisonni McKnight of Hermitage and Kyshun Miller son of Romonda Martin and Michael Miller of Hermitage. In the evening presentation, she will be escorted by her father.
Maid of Honor De’Ozjunae Preston daughter of Cherice Preston of Hermitage and Derick Briggs of Denver, Colorado. She will be escorted by Kenneth Wright son of Chris and Heather Wright of Banks. In the evening, she will be escorted by her grandfather, Bennie Preston.
Football Sweetheart J’neria Holton will be escorted by her twin brother, Jaden Holton. They are the children of Tina Williams and Hisonni McKnight of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Senior Maid Kaylee Roberts daughter of Scott and Kimberly Roberts of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Cole Pennington son of Mark and Tiffany Pennington of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her grandfather, Sammy Roberts.
Senior Maid Marlana Robinson daughter of Tony and Tabitha Robinson of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Tyler Kesner son of Matt and Amanda Belin of Hermitage. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Junior Maid Laini Barber daughter of Jon and Brandi Barber of Johnsville. She will be escorted by Mason Herman son of Chad Herman of Moro Bay and Mindy Herman of Star City. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Junior Maid Genesis Garay daughter of Angela Ramirez and Jose Garay of Hermitage. SHe will be escorted by Slade Wilkinson son of Patricia and Shannon Wilkinson of Warren. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Junior Maid Ashlyn Belle Jordan daughter of Chand and Amanda Miller. She will be escorted by Franklynn Westerbuhr son of James and Patricia Westerbuhr of Monticello. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Sophomore Maid Bayleigh Ellis daughter of Chase and Rosalynda Ellis of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Dillon Quimby son of Jody Quimby of Hermitage and Christy Quimby of Crossett. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Sophomore Maid Cindy Wilkerson daughter of David and Gena Wilkerson of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Joshua McKenzie son of Bobby and Rebecca McKenzie of Ingalls.In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Sophomore Maid Arleigh Wolfe daughter of Wade and Mindy Wolfe of Hermitage. She will be escorted by Michael Quimby son of Jody Quimby of Hermitage and Christie Quimby of Crossett. In the evening, she will be escorted by her father.
Queen Kimberly will be crowned at the Homecoming Coronation held Friday September 28, at 2:30, at the Hermitage Football Field. The evening presentation of her court will be held at 6:15 pm prior to the Hermits vs. Woodlawn football game. The parade will be at 2:00.
