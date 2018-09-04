Kristen Harvey, APRN

Kristen Harvey is Warren's newest APRN. She has joined our practice for general medicine in the new Bradley County Medical Center’s Family Care Clinic located at 304 East Central across from the hospital. Ms. Harvey takes Medicare, Medicaid and other insurances. Her office hours will be Monday – Thursday, 8am to 4:30pm and Friday 8am to 12Noon.
Mrs. Harvey received her Masters of Science in Nursing at Simmons College in February 2018 with honors in Sigma Theta Tau and the National Honors Society of Nursing. She received her board certification with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in March 2018. She received her Associates and Bachelors of Science in Nursing at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
Mrs. Harvey resides in Monticello with her husband and their two young children. She feels like this is a community where she can do some good and looks forward to serving our community.
For an appointment call: 226-8636
Walk-ins Welcome!
