Man Murdered Friday Night In Warren

According to the Warren Police Department, a 29 year-old African American male, Caleb White, was shot and killed Friday evening at 1105 Kelly St. in what police suspect to be a robbery attempt.
The call came in to the Warren Police Department at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018. The victim was apparently sitting in a truck outside of 1105 Kelly St. when the crime occurred. The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into the murder and are being assisted by the Warren Police Department. Salineriverchronicle.com will have more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Arkansas State Police.
