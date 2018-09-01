Mark R. Hayes Named Executive Director of the Arkansas Municipal League

NORTH LITTLE ROCK— North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith released the following statement, "As the 2018-2019 League President, it’s my honor and privilege to announce the appointment of Mark R. Hayes as Executive Director of the Arkansas Municipal League."
This decision was made and voted upon by the League’s Executive Committee members during a recent Annual Planning Meeting.
Smith also stated, “We are confident Mark’s leadership and expertise are the exact skills needed to ensure the Arkansas Municipal League continues to remain one of the strongest and most robust state leagues in the country.”
The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers programs and services to the 500 cities and towns in the state and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, please visit www.arml.org.
This decision was made and voted upon by the League’s Executive Committee members during a recent Annual Planning Meeting.
Smith also stated, “We are confident Mark’s leadership and expertise are the exact skills needed to ensure the Arkansas Municipal League continues to remain one of the strongest and most robust state leagues in the country.”
The Arkansas Municipal League is a service and advocacy organization for the municipalities of Arkansas. The League offers programs and services to the 500 cities and towns in the state and was created in 1934 to assist cities with information and representation in the public affairs of our state and nation. To find out more, please visit www.arml.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment