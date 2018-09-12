Meet The New President of Local 484

The new President of Local 484 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union ( IAMAW ), made up of employees of PotlatchDeltic's Southern Mill in Warren, recently stopped by salineriverchronicle.com to introduce himself to the website. Ulyssess Edwards became President in April, 2018. He has worked at the Southern Plant for some 20-years and has served in numerous capacities within the Union.
According to Mr. Edwards, the local union has around 168 members, out of some 180 employees. He indicated the union is interested in the community of Warren and Southeast Arkansas and desires to be a positive influence in the area. He indicated the union works to be of assistance to its members and strives to work in a cooperative manner with the company for the benefit of workers and the economic health of the corporation.
PotlatchDeltic ( formerly Potlatch ) and past facilities of the the Southern and Bradley Mills, have been unionized for many years. The Union concentrates on employee wages and workplace safety.
