Bradley County Medical Center hopes you will come out and celebrate National Customer Service week with us on Friday, October 5th from 3pm-7pm during our LifeShare Blood drive! It will be a Lumberjack tailgate to remember! With hotdogs, drinks and of course Orange and Black Spirit giveaways (while supplies last)! Look for us on the hill!
Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.
The goal of our celebration will be to boost morale, motivation, and teamwork. Customer Service Week has been celebrated since 1987 and in 1992 the U.S. Congress proclaimed Customer Service Week a nationally recognized event. It is celebrated annually during the first full week in October.
Each year, thousands of companies around the globe celebrate Customer Service Week. This year, Bradley County Medical Center will be hosting its 1st Annual National Customer Service Week!
Starting Monday, October 1st we will open with the signing of the Customer Service Pledge, and close our event Saturday, October 6th with an Employee Family Fall Festival!
Below is a list of tentative events for the week
Monday—Opening Ceremonies, Department Poker Games, Snack Cart
Tuesday—Customer appreciation day: Community CPR classes, DAISY Awards
Wednesday—Team building games,
Thursday— Interactive Customer Service Classes
Friday—LifeShare Blood Drive (3-7), BCMC Tailgate
Saturday—Family Fall Festival (BCMC Employees and families)
