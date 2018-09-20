New Suspect Arrested in Murder of Caleb White

On the date of September 18, 2018 Kobe Junior (19) of Little Rock was taken into custody on a Capital Murder warrant in connection with the Warren September 7, 2018 murder of Caleb White. Junior is awaiting his First Judicial Appearance at this time. The case is still under investigation.
****Update*****
Both LaDonte Miller and Tony Jackson went before Judge Bruce Anderson on Monday, September 17, 2018 for their First Appearances and both were denied bond.
****Update*****
Both LaDonte Miller and Tony Jackson went before Judge Bruce Anderson on Monday, September 17, 2018 for their First Appearances and both were denied bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment