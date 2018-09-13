Plea Deals Approved

Three criminal plea agreements were recently approved in Bradley County Circuit Court. Judge Sam Pope was the presiding judge.
1. Samantha Ashley Miller was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, meth or
cocaine. She received 60 months probation and ordered to pay fines and cost.
2. Lakedra T. Warner was convicted of battery I and sentenced to 60 months. The defendant
was in violation of probation.
3. Kirsten Elaine Emerson was convicted of forgery and received 60 months probation and ordered
to pay fines and cost.
Pleas are reached when the defendant pleads guilty and the court approved the sentence imposed.
