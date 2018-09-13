Repairing Bad Credit to be Subject of Workshop

MONTICELLO, AR — How to repair bad credit is the subject of a free public workshop September 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the UAM College of Technology-McGehee.
The annual workshop, which is open to both students and the community, is being presented by the Career Pathways Initiative at the McGehee campus. For more information, contact Cortez Smith, Career Pathways director, at (870) 460-2102 or Justin Carbage, community outreach coordinator, at (870) 460-2129.
