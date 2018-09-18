Rescuing Souls From the Storm

On the following night, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Moseley received a call from a friend in the Fister Mills Village informing him they were trapped in threir home surrounded by flood water. By the time Moseley had arrived, his friend's family had already been rescued. However, he saw others in need of rescue and never hesitated to ferry them to safety. He spent close to 8 hours rescuing approximately 20 families.
Brayden says his life has been profoundly affected by his experiences. He says it has given him a new view of life and that he sees that he is very fortunate.
Brayden is the grandson of Jimmy and Emily Moseley of Warren.
Here at salineriverchronicle.com, we applaud him for all his good will. He is indeed a hero.
