Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Rescuing Souls From the Storm

Braydon Moseley of Kingwood, Texas was recently honored as a Hero of Harvey in the Houston Chronicle (houstonchronicle.com) for his actions following Hurricane Harvey.    It all began the night before the worst of the hurricane.  A mentor from Brayden's church .called him and asked him if he could use his fishing bat to to help rescue families trapped in flooded areas.  At that point, the 15-year old asked if he was going to be invited to help in the rescue mission.  After obtaining permission from his parents, Brayden, and his menotor headed toward Beltway 8 seeking out those who needed help.  According to the article, Brayden and his mentor rescued 15 families.

On the following night, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Moseley received a call from a friend in the Fister Mills Village informing him they were trapped in threir home surrounded by flood water.  By the time Moseley had arrived, his friend's family had already been rescued.  However, he saw others in need of rescue and never hesitated to ferry them to safety.  He spent close to 8 hours rescuing approximately 20 families.

Brayden says his life has been profoundly affected by his experiences.  He says it has given him a new view of life and that he sees that he is very fortunate.

Brayden is the grandson of Jimmy and Emily Moseley of Warren.

Here at salineriverchronicle.com, we applaud him for all his good will.  He is indeed a hero.
at 2:02 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)