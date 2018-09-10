Monday, September 10, 2018

Retired Teachers Hear Program From Student Athletes and Politicians

Treylon Burks, Coach Bo Hembree, and Marcus Miller
A large group of Bradley County teachers convened at their September monthly meeting in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church Monday, September 10 at 11:30 a.m.  Following their meal, the teachers welcomed Warren Lumberjack Head Football Coach Bo Hembree and two of his players, Marcus Miller and Treylon Burks.  All three spoke to the group thanking them for the invitation.  Miller and Burks told the teachers of their plans for the future as Arkansas Razorbacks.  After their brief speeches, both young men fielded questions.
Senator Eddie Cheatham, Mrs. Glenetta Burks, and Jeff Wardlaw

Following the Lumberjacks and Coach Hembree, State Representative Jeff Wardlaw and State Senator Eddie Cheatham spoke to the retired teachers about upcoming issues dealing with teacher retirement.  Both men told the group they would protect teacher retirement.

Mrs. Glenetta Burks, President of the Bradley County Retired Teachers,  led the former educators in a business meeting and made plans t attend the state convention in October.  They voted to hold their next meeting also in the fellowship hall of the church.
