Retired Teachers Hear Program From Student Athletes and Politicians

|Treylon Burks, Coach Bo Hembree, and Marcus Miller
|Senator Eddie Cheatham, Mrs. Glenetta Burks, and Jeff Wardlaw
Following the Lumberjacks and Coach Hembree, State Representative Jeff Wardlaw and State Senator Eddie Cheatham spoke to the retired teachers about upcoming issues dealing with teacher retirement. Both men told the group they would protect teacher retirement.
Mrs. Glenetta Burks, President of the Bradley County Retired Teachers, led the former educators in a business meeting and made plans t attend the state convention in October. They voted to hold their next meeting also in the fellowship hall of the church.
