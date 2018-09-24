Sarah Wehland Hired as Chamber Director

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce announced Monday morning that Sarah Wehland currently of Dallas, Texas has been hired as the Chamber of Commerce Director. She will be relocating to Bradley County, where she has family, and will begin her new position in mid October.
Some of her employment experience includes:
Chief of Staff to Texas State Representative Helen Giddings
Self-employed- Wehland Investments, Inc. – Real Estate Investments
Owner of Designers Gallery/Plano Paint and Wallpaper
Executive Assistant to John B. Gibbs – Dallas/Ft. Worth Group Service Manager of
Sears Roebuck – Dallas, Texas
Executive Assistant to Lee H. Palmer and Clay Johnson – Redwood City Service Manage
Sears Roebuck – Mid-California Group
The Chamber welcomes her.
