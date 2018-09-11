School Board Hears Test Data Results From Administrators

The Warren School Board met in regular conference Monday night with two members absent, Joel Tolefree and Angela Marshall.
After approving the minutes of the August 13 meeting, the board listened to a presentation from district administrators concerning test score and what they are doing to improve. The report was broken down by grade levels, individual classrooms, subpopulations , and more. The board asked a number of questions including what they as a board could do to help. Several administrators thanked the board for allowing them to hire reading interventionists and for allowing their teachers to obtain training in science of teaching reading.
After returning from executive session, the board approved the following personnel matters:
*acceppted the retirement of Sharon Bridwell as Dyslexia/Literacy Instructor
*Accepted the resignation of classified staff member Kimberlyn Yates as WHS Media Aide Assistant
*Rehired Shelby Gardner as after school supervisor at ABC Preschool and Mallory Barnes as WHS Intern at ABC Preschool
*Hired Yvette Belin as Paraprofessional at Eastside, Hannah Richey as Athleti Filming (10 hours per week), Osbaldo Covarrubias as WHS Intern at the Parent Center, Cobe Muldrew as WHS Intern - Cafeteria Worker, and Caleb Watson as WHS Intern - Cafeteria Worker
The board also approved Rickey D. Banks for unpaid leave of absence.
The approved a resolution for dislosr of Gwen Sledge.
Approval was granted for the accepting of bids on two buses to be sold. Superintendent Bryan Cornish said the call for bids will be advertised locally as well as across the state online.
The board approved assurance for programs under the ESEA Act of 1965 and gave the superintendent permission to apply for the Alternative Methods of Instruction days allowed by the state during inclement weather when school has to be closed.
Approval for th purchase of access control at each school in the district was made. This will allow intercoms and cameras to be installed at building entrances which will be used to control access the the building by all guests entering the buildings. The purchase will be made from Storm Medical Equipment.
In other business, the board approved the ASBA Finncial Policies, Section 7 and set Oct. 8 as the date for the annual report to the public.
Superintendent Cornish in his report commended the excellent work of the classified support staff f the school. He aqlso told the board members that they were looking for the best surface for the track. He noted that the district has received the one bus they appoved earlier and expected a 60-passenger, handicapped accessible bus in December. He told the board that Progress Reports go out this weekand that a group from an Oklahoma school will be in our district to learn more about personalized learning.
The next board meeting will be Oct. 8.
