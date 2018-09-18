Seventeen Fireman Respond To Alarm

Seventeen Warren fire fighters and two engines responded to a car fire on the property of Simple Simons Pizza September 15th. The vehicle was unattended and was heavily damaged by the blaze. No foul play is suspected and the firemen quickly extinguished the fire. There were noi injuries.
According to Warren Fire Chief Howard Edwards, students form the Warren Head Start Program toured the fire station Monday, September 17th to learn about the Warren Fire Department and to be educated on fire prevention.
According to Warren Fire Chief Howard Edwards, students form the Warren Head Start Program toured the fire station Monday, September 17th to learn about the Warren Fire Department and to be educated on fire prevention.
No comments:
Post a Comment