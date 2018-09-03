Several Investigations Underway In Warren

The Warren Police Department is looking for an SUV with Arkansas tags 822 SAS which allegedly was involved in a hit a run accident on September 1st on Martin Street. There were no injuries suffered but the reporting party indicted that their vehicle was hit and the driver drove away. Anyone with information on a vehicle with Arkansas plates 822 SAS should contact the Warren Police Department at 226-3703.
Warren PD is also investigating a fire that occurred at 104 N. Martin on September 1st. Two parked vehicles burned. The Warren Fire Department was called to the scene and put out the flames. The fire is suspicious.
Another vehicle fire took place, also on September 1st at 28 Kings Square. It too was extinguished by the Warren Fire Department, but is thought to be an accident.
