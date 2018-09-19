Short Quorum Court Meeting/General Discussion

Members of the Bradley County Quorum Court met for a brief regular monthly Quorum Court meeting Monday evening, September 17th in the Bradley County Courthouse. County Judge Klay McKinney presided.
The court reviewed the minutes of the previous meeting and approved the financial reports and the Sheriff and Collectors monthly report. Sheriff Tillman informed the Justices that Brad Johnson has been hired as BC3.
After a short report by the county judge, there was a general discussion on several matters as brought up by various members of the court. Justice Pat Mormon asked if the propose tax being drawn up by the county attorney to place a fee on liquor sales in the county, would include new businesses that may locate in the county that sale liquor? He was told, yes. He also ask if the county ever goes wet, would the tax be levied on package stores? Sheriff Tillman stated that can be looked into. The proposed tax will come back to the court for future action.
Justice Hargraves asked about any reimbursement the county receives from the state for transporting state inmates. He was told none is being paid at this time.
Judge McKinney talked about mitigation grants for the replacement of wooden bridges and the planned countywide cleanup set for September 29th. He indicated the landfill will be open that day and there will be no charge to dispose of items. The judge also informed the court that work is underway closing out six cells at the landfill.
There was continued discussion about the billing process for quarterly solid waste fees. Judge McKinney told the justices that to move to a monthly billing cycle would be costly and he thinks it should remain quarterly. It was suggested that residents be informed that they can still pay monthly if they choose.
Justice Parnell asked if the county has an ordinance requiring a tarp on a open vehicle hauling debris. He was told the county does not have such an ordinance. He asked if it should be looked into in order to reduce littering. No action was taken.
