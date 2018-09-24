State Representative Jeff Wardlaw

Early voting for the upcoming election begins statewide on October 22.
We encourage you to begin making plans to vote. The first step is to make sure you are registered.
If you are not already a registered voter, you have until October 9 to mail in your voter registration form.
Never assume you are registered to vote until you have received your voter registration card from the county clerk.
Feel free to call your county clerk and inquire about the status of your application or you can check your registration status online at www.voterview.org.
You can also find your polling place on www.voterview.org.
In most counties, early voting is conducted at the county clerk’s office. In counties with off-site early voting, local newspapers will publish the designated sites.
During a preferential primary or a general election, early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election. Off-site early voting hours may vary by county; watch your local newspaper or contact your county clerk for information.
If your name or address has changed, you may update your information at the early voting site.
Voter turnout during a mid-term election is typically much lower than during a presidential election year.
However, the results of mid-term elections have an enormous impact on our state. On this ballot, Arkansans will decide the outcome for the office of the governor, attorney general, and state representative just to name a few. Depending on the outcome of ongoing legal challenges, there could be up to 5 ballot issues before voters. We have also posted a link to a guide explaining the ballot issues in detail at www.arkansashouse.org.
