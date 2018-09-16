BCMC is proud to announce that Brent Strickland, Nursing Assistant, is the August Employee of the Month. Brent has only been with BCMC since March of this year, but his work is already drawing praise from patients and co-workers alike. Brent received multiple nominations that all referred to his positive energy, willingness to do whatever is asked, professionalism, and cheerful demeanor. Brent is a WHS graduate, who recently finished his Psychology degree at UAM. He is currently in nursing school at UAPB. BCMC is very fortunate to have a Brent as part of our team.
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Strickland Named Employee of the Month
