Student Success Center/University Police Department Ribbon Cut

A large crowd gathered September 11, 2018 to take part in a dual ribbon cutting on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Monticello. The purpose was to officially dedicate the new Student Success Center building and the new University Police facility. Both are wonderful additions to the UAM physical campus.
The welcome was given by Jeff Weaver, Vice Chancellor for Advancement and the dedicatory prayer was rendered by MBSF Pastor, Rob Leonard. Special guest speakers were U of A System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt, UAM Chancellor Dr. Karla Hughes and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. On hand were members of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees and the UAM Board of Visitors.
The Success Center is a one stop shop for student services and provides space to study, work on class projects and socialize. It sets just west of the current Administrative building.
