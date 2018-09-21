American Pickers Coming to Arkansas

The American Pickers Show is excited to be coming back to Arkansas this November, and they are looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them! The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,.
Please keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual, and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story!
People who are interested reach out to American Pickers on their phone (1-855-OLD-RUST) (653-7878), or their email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
They also have Facebook: @GOTAPICK and you can share our Facebook post. by clicking here
Also, please note that Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
