Two Arrested in Murder of Caleb White

According to the Warren Police Department, Tony Jackson, age 25, of Warren, and LaDonte Miller, age 18, of Monticello, have been arrested in connection with the September 7, 2018, Warren murder investigation of Caleb White.
Tony Jackson is in custody and currently charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. No bond is set at this time.
LaDonte Miller is in custody and currently charged with capital murder. No bond is set at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing. It is being investigated by the Warren Police Department and Arkansas State Police CID Division. Monticello Police Department have also assisted in this investigation, as well.
