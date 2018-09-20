Thursday, September 20, 2018

Tyson Board Appoints New CEO

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods has named Noel White as the new CEO. 
Mr. White was forerly group president for beef, pork international and a member of Tyson foods' Enterprise Leadership Team.  His appointment as CEO is effective September 30th.  Mr. White will also join the Tyson Board of Directors
