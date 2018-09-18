USAF Mobility Brass LIVE To Present Free Performance At UAM November 10

MONTICELLO, AR — The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America Mobility Brass LIVE will present a free public concert at the University of Arkansas at Monticello November 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the UAM Fine Arts Center.
Mobility Brass Quintet is the newest performing group of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America, which performs in a 10-state area. With the traditional instrumentation of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba, the ensemble is known for its versatility and outstanding musicianship.
A component group of the Band of Mid-America, their performance repertoire spans five centuries, from the antiphonal sounds of the Renaissance to diverse American musical styles. "Whether a military march, jazz standard or an original arrangement of patriotic favorites, each Mobility Brass Quintet program is a blend of inspiration and entertainment," said Jason Smith, director of jazz studies at UAM. "Its' repertoire has universal appeal and includes special programming for younger audiences. This ensemble not only performs in concert halls and civic events, but also adds a distinctive presence to official military ceremonies and events of state."
For more information, contact the UAM Division of Music at (870) 460-1060.
