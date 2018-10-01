1st Annual Brick Street Rotary 5K Race Takes Off October 20

Warren Rotary will host its first Annual Brick Street Rotary 5K Race Saturday, October 20 at 7:30 a.m. starting next to First State Bank and following the same route that the Pink Tomato 5K takes.
Those wishing to take part can pay just $25 to run as an adult and $10 for kids 16 and under if registered by October 13. That cost includes a t-shirt. You can still run for a fee of $30 for adults and $10 for kids by registering on face day, but there will be a limited supply of t-shirts.
Medals will be award to the first, second, and third place walkers and runners in each age group.
All proceeds will go to the imagination library of Bradley county which provides the children of Bradley County a free book each month from birth until they turn five. Even if you don't wish to race, citizens are encouraged to donate $25 which will provide one child with a free book for a year. Also, you'll receive a t-shirt if you do so by the October 13 deadline.
To register online please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/BrickStreetRotary5KRace?err=0 . You can also find the link on the Warren Rotary Club Facebook page.
Those wishing to take part can pay just $25 to run as an adult and $10 for kids 16 and under if registered by October 13. That cost includes a t-shirt. You can still run for a fee of $30 for adults and $10 for kids by registering on face day, but there will be a limited supply of t-shirts.
Medals will be award to the first, second, and third place walkers and runners in each age group.
All proceeds will go to the imagination library of Bradley county which provides the children of Bradley County a free book each month from birth until they turn five. Even if you don't wish to race, citizens are encouraged to donate $25 which will provide one child with a free book for a year. Also, you'll receive a t-shirt if you do so by the October 13 deadline.
To register online please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/BrickStreetRotary5KRace?err=0 . You can also find the link on the Warren Rotary Club Facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment