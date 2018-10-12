Arkansas South Tourism Board Meets In Warren

Members of the Arkansas South Tourism Board met Thursday, October 11th in the Rob Reep Studio located at 225 S. Main Street in Warren. Board members approved the September minutes and, approved two expenditures and the financial report. Each county that belongs has three positions on the board. Representing Bradley County at this time are Gregg Reep, Joel Tolefree and Paul Butler.
The board amended it's bylaws to combine the secretary/treasurer into one position and talked about the need to fill some vacancies on the board. there was considerable discussion of ways to raise advertising funds and how to improve the digital ability to advertise through GovCon. the meeting lasted about two hours.
Arkansas South exist to promote tourism in the south portion of Arkansas and includes the counties of Bradley, Calhoun, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita, and Union. It is a non-profit organization. The State of Arkansas provides matching funds to help advertise the region.
