Arrest Report: October 29, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Kenneth Womble, 11 Railroad Ave., Warren, AR, age 27, charged with domestic battery 3rd (10-24-18)
Ashley Emerson, (no address provided), age 27, charged with possession of meth and shoplifting (10-24-18)
Stormy Foreman, 12 Carinal St., Warren, AR, age 20, arrested on warrant (10-27-18)
Adam M. Ward, 515 Sturgis St., Warren, AR, age 25, charged with public intoxication (10-27-18)
Saul Espina Martinez, 1100 S. Martin #2, Warren, AR, charged with no driver's license, drinking in public, left of center (10-27-18)
Sebastian Romero, 100 S. Martin #2, Warren, AR, charged with drinking in public (10-27-18)
