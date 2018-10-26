Friday, October 26, 2018

Backyard Players To Play Buck Fever Festival Show November 10


The Backyard Players will be playing a show starting at the Buck Fever Festival in Banks, Arkansas November 10 at 6:30 p.m.  Tickets are $2.00 at the door.

For more information visit the Buck Fever Festival Facebook page.
at 11:46 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)