BCEDC Board Hears From UAM

Eleven members of the board of the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation meet Monday, October 22nd to conduct the monthly meeting of the organization. According to the financial report, the board was informed that the Corporation has $141,108.38 in cash available.
Bob Milton gave a detailed report.
Present for the meeting was Jeff Weaver, Vice Chancellor for Advancement for the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Dr. Moses Goldmon, Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement for UAM. They spoke about the status of the college and the plans and challenges being addressed by the school. A big change in funding by the state now provides funding based on degrees secured by students and not overall enrollment.
The Director gave his report on meetings he has attended and plans to attend. He indicated he is talking with prospects for the industrial park and that the poultry plant has begun to receive equipment.
The board voted to pursue an engineering firm to provide specifications for improvements to the Griggs Property located on the Northeast Bypass. The board also voted to secure a new credit card for the organizations.
