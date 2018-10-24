Big Saturday Night Of Free Music On Main Street

Members of the band Fortunate Sons +1, Tricia Vanderzwalm West and Phil Wallace, along with musicians Tim West and Tyler West are set to play a free concert this Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 8pm at the Rob Reep Studio at 225 S. Main St. in Warren as part of "Music On Main."
"Music On Main" has been a tremendous success since Rob Reep Studio started the monthly night of entertainment just a few months ago. However this Saturday night's program is expected to be the largest since its beginning. "We've had over 40 people attend each of the last two shows, but from the response we've received, I have a feeling this one will be our biggest yet," said Rob Reep, the owner of Rob Reep Studio. Reep said that while the Studio has plenty of seating for up to 50, we encourage anyone who is arriving really close to start time to go ahead and bring a lawn chair if they wish.
Popcorn and drinks are available for purchase, but attending the concert is completely free. Attendees are encouraged to tip the musicians.
If you would like more information about this free "Music On Main" concert, please visit the facebook event page by CLICKING HERE.
