Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Boyd Street Bridge is Complete
Mayor Bryan Martin has announced that the bridge on Boyd Street has been opened and is ready for traffic. Thr final stage of the bridge work, the side rails, have been installed, and all work is complete.
11:25 AM
