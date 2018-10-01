Bradley County Conducts Customer Service Week

Bradley County Medical Center is hosting "Customer Service Week" activities to promote customer service among all hospital employees. Activities will run from Monday, October 1st through Saturday, October 6th. The program kicked off Monday morning at 9:00 A.M. with an opening ceremony where all hospital employees signed a customer service pledge. On Tuesday there will be free CPR instruction to the public from 8:30 A.M. till 1:30 P.M. and awards to be presented at 2:00 P.M. A variety of activities are planned for Wednesday and Thursday and a Life/Share Blood Drive on Friday from 3-7 P.M. A "Family Fall Festival" is set for Sturday, October 6th.
What is hospital customer service? It is the support and care given to patients, visitors, staff, physicians, and customers by a hospital. People visiting hospitals require fair treatment, effective communication, and quick responses, just like any other customer. The difference is that people who require hospital customer service are often in the midst of a health crisis, either personally or on behalf of a loved one, and are dealing with intense scenarios. That's why it's so important to provide customer service that is both efficient and empathetic.
Bradley County Medical Center is a fully equipped and staffed hospital that cares about each patient and family.
What is hospital customer service? It is the support and care given to patients, visitors, staff, physicians, and customers by a hospital. People visiting hospitals require fair treatment, effective communication, and quick responses, just like any other customer. The difference is that people who require hospital customer service are often in the midst of a health crisis, either personally or on behalf of a loved one, and are dealing with intense scenarios. That's why it's so important to provide customer service that is both efficient and empathetic.
Bradley County Medical Center is a fully equipped and staffed hospital that cares about each patient and family.
No comments:
Post a Comment