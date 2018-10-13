Car Wrecks At The Intersection Of Martin And Pine Early Saturday Morning

|A vehicle involved in an early Saturday morning accident at the intersection of Martin and Pine is towed away from the scene.
At this hour details are still unconfirmed, but based on the account of several eyewitnesses at the scene, the single vehicle sports car, was traveling north on Martin Street about to go through the red light when the car struck the concrete island just in front of First State Bank's Martin Street drive-through branch. Veering across the street after the initial impact of the concrete island, the car hit multiple vehicles sitting in the South Ark Auto Sales dealership lot. At this point multiple eyewitnesses say one of the car's wheels popped off and rolled across Martin street striking and damaging a gas pump at Day and Night. Several people at the scene indicated the female driver got out of the car, but fell down moments later. Eyewitnesses stated that ambulance services arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and transported the driver for medical attention.
The Warren Police Department and Bradley County Sheriff's deputies were all on the scene securing the crash site and investigating. The Warren Fire Department was also on the scene.
No other information is available at this time. We will follow up on this story when more information becomes available.
