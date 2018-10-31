Citations Issued By Warren PD

The Warren Police Department has issued three citations to Amber Patton as a result of an accident that occurred October 13th at the intersection of Martin and Pine Streets. The wreck was previously reported by salineriverchronicle.com. A single vehicle lost control and crashed into South- Ark Auto Sales and a tire crossed the road and hit a gas pump at the Day and Nite Store on the Northwest Corner of the intersection. Patton was transported to Bradley County Medical Center. There were no other injuries.
After completion of the investigation, citations were issued to Patton for DWI, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.
