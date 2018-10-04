City/County Offices Closed For Columbus Day

The Warren Municipal Building will be closed in honor of Columbus Day, October 8th.
There will be no city garbage pickup on the 8th and the city transfer station on Hwy. 278 West will also be closed. The Warren Emergency Services Center ( Police and Fire Services ) will be open and fully staffed.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed on Columbus Day, October 8th. There will be no county garbage collection on the 8th. Monday and Tuesday's routes will be picked up on Tuesday, October 9th.
