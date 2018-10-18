Community Action Holds Public Meeting

Over twenty people, mostly from Bradley County, were present Monday night, October 15th to receive an update on the status of the programs managed by the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency, meet the headquarters staff and to select a private sector representative from Bradley County to serve on the board of directors. The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency operates several programs in the five counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha and Drew. The programs are aimed at helping the elderly, the low income and children. The agency operates the Head Start program, the CSBG program, distributes commodities and provides other assistance and education for those in need and who qualify. The Headquarters for the agency is located in Warren.
After hearing from the interim executive director and introduction of the headquarters staff, those present were allowed to asks questions and make comments. The group then turned to election of the new board member from Bradley County.
Each county get three board members. An elected official or his/her representative, a representative of the low income community and a representative of the private sector. Currently Bradley County is represented by Mrs. Angela Meeks ( on behalf of the low income community ) and Angela Marshall for the elected official position ( serves on the Warren City Council and Warren School Board).
Joel Tolefree, a Warren City Council Member and a member of the Warren School Board, nominated Andrew Tolbert to serve as the private sector representative. Mr. Tolbert has an extensive background in education, having served as a Superintendent. There were no other nominations. Those present unanimously elected Mr. Tolbert. He goes on the board immediately.
The board meets monthly rotating the meetings among the five counties, with ever other meeting being conducted at the Headquarters in Warren.
After hearing from the interim executive director and introduction of the headquarters staff, those present were allowed to asks questions and make comments. The group then turned to election of the new board member from Bradley County.
Each county get three board members. An elected official or his/her representative, a representative of the low income community and a representative of the private sector. Currently Bradley County is represented by Mrs. Angela Meeks ( on behalf of the low income community ) and Angela Marshall for the elected official position ( serves on the Warren City Council and Warren School Board).
Joel Tolefree, a Warren City Council Member and a member of the Warren School Board, nominated Andrew Tolbert to serve as the private sector representative. Mr. Tolbert has an extensive background in education, having served as a Superintendent. There were no other nominations. Those present unanimously elected Mr. Tolbert. He goes on the board immediately.
The board meets monthly rotating the meetings among the five counties, with ever other meeting being conducted at the Headquarters in Warren.
No comments:
Post a Comment