County Cleanup A Success

According to the office of County Judge Klay McKinney, the county wide cleanup effort conducted Saturday, October 29th was a success. Some 60 individuals participated in the cleanup of public streets, roads and other public facilities. Around 60 loads of trash and debris was hauled to the county landfill. The volume translates int o 17 tons.
Judge McKinney expressed his thanks to all who took part to make Bradley County cleaner and more attractive.
