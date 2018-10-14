Early Voting Begins in 9 Days

In just a mere 10 days voters in Warren, Bradley County and Arkansas will be able to vote for their preferred candidates and for or against several constitutional amendments. The time is upon us and it is important that all registered voters make the effort to cast their ballots.
Early voting will be conducted in the Bradley County Clerks Office in the Courthouse. Early voting will be available from Monday through Friday 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturdays up till election day, November 6th. On Monday, November 5th, the day before the election, hours for early voting will be 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. On the sixth, voters will go to their appropriate voting location to cast their ballot. For information on the hours or where to vote on November 6th, call the County Clerks Office at 870-226-3464. Voting is a right and privilege and all citizens should take part.
The following are local city and county races that will be on the ballot:
*County Clerk
Tanya Renee' Gardner-Republican
Karen H. Belin-Democrat, current County Clerk
*Circuit Clerk
Cindy Wagnon-Republican, No opponent but must be on ballot by law.
Number of votes cast determine the number of
signatures needed for certain local issues to be
placed on ballot.
*County Treasurer
Diane Wesson-Democrat, current County Treasurer
Stephanie Bigham-Republican
*Banks Mayor
Shirley K. Smith
Keeton Hudson
*Banks Alderman, Position 2
Bobby Hagler
Whitney Matthews
*Banks Alderman, Position 3
Gary P. Smith
Ronnie Via
*Banks Alderman, Position 4
Kayla Adams
Kathy Hall
*Warren Mayor
Denisa Pennington
Donn Baker
Carlos I. Yepes
*Warren Alderman, Ward 2, Position 2
Emily L. Moseley, currently appointed to fill out unexpired term
Tommy McLemore
All Banks and Warren candidates run non-partisan, not affiliated with a political party.
Alderman terms are for two years. Terms for Mayor run 4-years. Alderman make up the city councils of the respective municipalities. The councils set the city budget and make policy. The mayor serves as the chief executive officer of the city and manages the day to day operations.
