Early Voting Underway

Bradley County, Warren, Banks and Hermitage voters may now vote early by stopping by the Bradley County Clerk's Office. Early voting began today, October 22nd, and will run up until election day on November 6th. Go Vote!
Early voting is available M-F 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. You may early vote on Saturdays from 10:00 A.M. till 4:00 P.M. Early voting is possible on Monday, November 5th from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Voting on election day, November 6th is at your normal voting location.
This is important. If you are registered to vote, utilize your privilege and do so!
