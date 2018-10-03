Extraordinary Nurses Recognized At The Bradley County Medical Center

October 2, 2018 Warren, Arkansas – Nurses at Bradley County Medical Center were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The Award at Bradley County Medical Center is co-sponsored by generous donations. Initial funding was provided by the facility. The program is maintained through generous support from donors, to include a large donation from an anonymous donor, from committee members, from the Employee Council, and from Yankee Candle Sales.
All individuals, who had received nominations for The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® since its inception here at Bradley County Medical Center, were honored at this ceremony. BCMC began taking nominations in the Fall of 2017. The following individuals received nominations: Jean Rhodes, Laci Dalton, Dana Sawyer, Devin Hargrave, Kim Langford, Summer O'Conner, and Laci Dalton.
Four nurses were chosen to receive The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®. Awards were given for the fourth quarter 2017, the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. Each Honoree received a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The Honoree will also be given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses were nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The nominations were blinded and voted on by the DAISY Committee. Committee members include: Katrina Hammock, Ruthie Griffin, Joyce Lephiew, Tammy Deal, Stephanie Slaughter, and Laci Dalton. Cheryl Wells, serves as DAISY coordinator. The nominations were graded based on set criteria, a numeric value was assigned based on this criteria, and awards were determined based on score. The committee members voted. The process was overseen by the DAISY coordinator.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
