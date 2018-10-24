Four Warren JA Members Attend National Association Meeting

Four ladies of the Junior Auxiliary of Warren recently traveled to Memphis, Tennessee for the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA) area meeting. While there, the chapter received an award for an 80% increase in membership for the year. This was the highest percentage that was awarded that day.
NAJA currently serves in 8 states, with 93 active chapters total.
Pictured (left to right) Lindsey Belvedresi, Stephanie Moring, Lindsey Vickers & Emily Vickers.
