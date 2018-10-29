Gannaway Drug Expanding

Gannaway Drug Store is expanding on Main Street in Warren. The store, located at 101 N. Main is expanding into a portion of the building next door at 103 N. Main. The addition will include a drive-through window on the North side of the buildings. Construction is underway. It is hoped that all work will be completed within the next month.
Several new businesses have moved to Main Street this year and there are reports that another may be coming. A great deal of cleanup and repair has been conducted with the help of the Make Warren Shine organization and property owners. Other business expansions and upgrades have occurred in the business community including "Two Rivers Outdoors" and "McDonalds' on Central Street. "Unique Fashions" is also reopened on Cypress Street.
